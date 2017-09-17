19 arrested, dozens of businesses damaged in second night of protests near St. Louis

More Videos 0:48 Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' Pause 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:36 Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast 1:09 Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach 1:10 Watch Greene County's touchdown to defeat Long Beach in final seconds 2:20 One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 0:39 President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball 0:54 East Central's Brad Cumbest had a breakout game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions. Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

