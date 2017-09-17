‘Busty’ high school girl was kicked out of class. Some students defend the teacher.

More Videos 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. Pause 1:34 Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast 1:10 Watch Greene County's touchdown to defeat Long Beach in final seconds 2:11 Brett Rutledge takes home the prize 2:20 One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 1:09 Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach 2:14 USM freshman Paul Gainer thrilled to get playing time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. Melissa Barber Facebook

