A cop checked on a homeless campsite — and found men cooking lobster tails and lamb

Everyone deserves a little splurge.
That’s what Sgt. Rob Fabrocini, a police officer from Aspen, Colorado, learned on his latest trip to a popular homeless campsite in the area.
Fabrocini was checking in on the campsite, located near the Aspen Valley Hospital, after reports of smoke billowing from the site, according to The Aspen Times.
Fearing a fire, he trekked through brush and made his way to the campsite.
What he saw surprised him.
"They were grilling — are you ready for this — lobster tails, rack of lamb and salmon steaks," Fabrocini said to the Times.
Fabrocini, who just had cold pizza for lunch, said the men even had a hibachi grill, loaded with the food and already grilling.
There was a reason for the five-star meal — the men said they were celebrating a new paycheck, according to Fox 31.
“You guys are eating pretty good,” Fabrocini said he joked to the men.
But, sadly, the officer had to break up the party.
"They also had a 12-pack of Stella (Artois) that was unopened, and I said, 'You guys can't be cooking in the woods when it's this dry,’” he said.
The two men complied, and put out the fire by emptying three or four of the beers on the flames, according to the Times.
The officer then suggested another spot the men could grill in safely. They were not cited or arrested, according to Fox 31.
Comments