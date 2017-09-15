He’s building his lawn-mowing business. Today, he did the White House lawn. He’s 11.

More Videos 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon Pause 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast 2:05 'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 1:35 Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says 2:12 People keep coming back to see this beloved Biloxi Visitors Center worker 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 1:34 Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” The White House

