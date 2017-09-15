Irma swept this bird halfway across the world. A South Carolina couple rescued it

More Videos 2:12 People keep coming back to see this beloved Biloxi Visitors Center worker Pause 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 1:35 Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says 1:40 Mississippi State's drone footage captures beauty of Deer Island 2:05 'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 1:54 Veterans seek answers to health care concerns 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater A Hilton Head Island couple found a bird, a Cory's Shearwater to be specific, in Sea Pines on Monday during Tropical Storm Irma that is not normally seen in the states. A Hilton Head Island couple found a bird, a Cory's Shearwater to be specific, in Sea Pines on Monday during Tropical Storm Irma that is not normally seen in the states. Submitted photos, Edited by Delayna Earley

A Hilton Head Island couple found a bird, a Cory's Shearwater to be specific, in Sea Pines on Monday during Tropical Storm Irma that is not normally seen in the states. Submitted photos, Edited by Delayna Earley