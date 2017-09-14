It would be a really good idea to get a flu shot this year

More Videos 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream Pause 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 1:40 Mississippi State's drone footage captures beauty of Deer Island 1:35 Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says 2:05 'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:42 What you need to prepare for a hurricane 1:15 K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase 0:58 Get your hurricane info from a trusted source Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention