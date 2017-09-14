The stolen-car chase got up to 100 mph. The driver was drunk — and 13, police say

A 13-year-old was arrested in eastern North Carolina for driving 100 mph – while intoxicated – in a stolen car, according to local media outlets.
It happened Sept. 6, at about 9 p.m. in Clinton, about 190 miles east of Charlotte, according to the Sampson Independent.
The vehicle belonged to the teen’s parents, who reported it stolen the same night, reported media outlets.
Law enforcement told the Sampson Independent they began pursuing the teen at speeds of up to 100 mph before stopping the vehicle north of Clinton. While speaking with the driver, officers detected an odor of alcohol and the teen admitted to drinking a Four Loko, reported the Independent. Four Loko is a type of alcoholic beverage.
The teen submitted to a breathalyzer test, and the results were positive, per WRAL.
The 13-year-old was taken to the Clinton Police Department, where he was arrested under juvenile petitions, reported WRAL.
Deputies are working with Clinton Police and the teen’s parents on the most appropriate way to deal with thee offenses, it was reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments