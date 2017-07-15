A sky diver told his wife he was 'going somewhere wonderful' before jumping to death

Vitantonio Capotorto, a veteran sky diver, had 600 jumps under his belt.
But on Tuesday, he sent a video to his wife warning that his next jump would be his last.
In the video, Capotorto said that he was “going somewhere wonderful,” and that he wasn’t going to pull the cord on his parachute, according to police records obtained by The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Friday.
Capotorto’s wife rushed to the Skydive DeLand building in DeLand, Florid,a to try stop him from flying, telling Tara Richards, an employee, about the video, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Richards immediately called the plane, but it was too late.
Capotorto had already jumped to his death from a Skydive DeLand airplane, flying 13,500 feet above the city without deploying his parachute, police said.
Capotorto was found face down in a field near the airport in DeLand, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.
In the police statement, Richards told police that before the flight, Capotorto “had seemed normal,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Neither The Daytona Beach News-Journal nor the Orlando Sentinel were able to reach Capotorto’s wife for comment. Capotorto was 27 years old, and he and his wife worked in the parachute industry.
In 2016, United States Parachute Association recorded 21 fatal skydiving accidents in the U.S. out of roughly 3.2 million jumps.
