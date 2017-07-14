Krispy Kreme fans line up, and up, and up, for doughnut deal

More Videos 5:13 Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient Pause 1:54 He helped save his neighbor’s boat, then this happened 0:37 St. Martin coach Eddie wayne Whitehead fired up over Yellow Jackets' win 2:08 Students inspire Bay teacher to do something special for them 1:42 Moss Point pharmacist honors his wife with scholarship at Ole Miss 1:45 A different kind of breakfast in Ocean Springs 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 1:10 Katrina survivors praise faith-based help, offer hope to Harvey survivors 1:48 Raw video from fatal shooting in Biloxi Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be? If you could be any kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut, which kind would you be? If calories didn't count, how many Krispy Kreme doughnuts would you eat in a day? If you could be any kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut, which kind would you be? If calories didn't count, how many Krispy Kreme doughnuts would you eat in a day? Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

If you could be any kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut, which kind would you be? If calories didn't count, how many Krispy Kreme doughnuts would you eat in a day? Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee