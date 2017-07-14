More Videos

National

Krispy Kreme fans line up, and up, and up, for doughnut deal

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

July 14, 2017 6:07 PM

A Krispy Kreme promotion offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 80 cents Friday drew long lines across the U.S.

The offer, contingent on buying another dozen doughnuts at normal price, celebrates the chain’s 80th birthday.

People across the U.S. took to Twitter and Instagram on Friday to post photos of long lines inside and outside Krispy Kreme stores. Some reported their local outlet had run out of Original Glazed doughnuts by the time they finally reached the front of the line, while others gave up in frustration.

Police in Burbank, Calif., issued a traffic advisory for a backed-up drive-through.

Krispy Kreme opened on July 13, 1937 in Winston-Salen, North Carolina.

