Mom says police pressured her to give up video of sons' arrests

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Pause 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 1:02 Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 0:12 Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:36 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 1:55 16 die after Marines' KC-130 flying from Cherry Point, NC, crashes in Mississippi 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Courtesy of Next Generation Action Network)

An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Courtesy of Next Generation Action Network)