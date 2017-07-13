Her girlfriend shot her with BBs, made her drink hot sauce and had her kneel in salt, police say

The details of a disturbing incident of alleged domestic violence in Jacksonville, Florida, became public Thursday, as police arrested a teenage woman.
Early Monday morning, a 19-year-old woman arrived at a Jacksonville hospital, claiming to have been shot that Sunday evening in the parking lot of a Walmart by a stranger wielding a shotgun, according to WJXT and Action News Jax.
She was treated for a non-life threatening injury, but when police probed further, they discovered that the woman, who is unidentified, had not been telling the truth. According to WLTV, she had been transported to the hospital hours after the supposed incident and had never called 911.
According to WOKV, the victim later changed her story, telling authorities that she had actually been brutally assaulted by her girlfriend, 19-year-old Kayla Leonard.
The victim told police that she and Leonard fought on Sunday, and that Leonard shot her point-blank with a BB gun in the neck, according to Action News Jax. Leonard then forced her into her house.
According to Action News Jax and WOKV, the victim said Leonard then proceeded to torture her, forcing her to kneel in salt, making her drink hot sauce and ordering her to hold out her hands to be shot with BBs.
According to Action Jax News, Leonard also allegedly forced the victim to strip naked and shot her multiple times with the BB gun. WJXT reports that Leonard also is suspected of shooting the victim’s cat with the BB gun as well.
The victim told authorities she was eventually so bloody that Leonard attempted to clean her in the shower, before the victim asked to go to the hospital, according to Action News Jax and WOKV. Leonard agreed to do so, but when she dropped her off, she threatened to kill the victim’s family if she told police the truth, the victim says.
Police went to Leonard’s house, where they found her hiding in the closet of the master bedroom, according to WLTV. Police also say they found several BB pistols and bottles of pellets in Leonard’s room, as well as bloody clothing in the washing machine and cleaning supplies in the garbage, per WJXT.
According to several media outlets, police also found BBs scattered throughout the house, as well as holes in the walls and blinds consistent with BB pellets.
Leonard has been charged with aggravated battery, false imprisonment, cruelty to animals, violation of probation and failure to appear. According to jail records, she is being held without bond.
