July 09, 2017 3:02 PM

Pregnant woman having party to reveal baby’s gender loses child when gunmen open fire

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child’s gender, killing one person and an unborn child and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the woman told guests before the shooting it was a boy.

Police told the Enquirer that a woman who was a guest at the party was killed.

A Colerain Township police spokesman says only one of the wounded had serious injuries.

Spokesman James Love says the motive for the shooting is unknown. He says witnesses saw the gunmen run down the street afterward. They remain at-large.

About a dozen people were watching a movie when the gunmen, described as wearing hooded sweat shirts, burst into the home.

