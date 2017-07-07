At 18, he's an adult. But this family adopted him anyway, finally giving him a 'home'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:59 18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care Pause 2:44 How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:15 Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 0:31 'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9 1:35 Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 2:05 Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 0:44 Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 1:51 Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:12 One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email After spending much of his life in foster care, Clovis East senior Carson Petersen is adopted by Tex and Renee Petersen of Fresno. John Walker The Fresno Bee

After spending much of his life in foster care, Clovis East senior Carson Petersen is adopted by Tex and Renee Petersen of Fresno. John Walker The Fresno Bee