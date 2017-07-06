She was camping when a black bear flattened her and her tent. Then she got arrested.

A woman camping at a municipal park in Alaska's largest city got a surprise when a black bear collapsed her tent.
Christine Chalp, 58, was not hurt by the animal but Anchorage police may take a bite out of her wallet.
Officers issued her a citation for illegally feeding game after finding food and trash strewn around her campsite.
Police just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday took a call that a bear was on a tent, possibly with a person inside, at Centennial Park.
When police arrived, the bear was gone. Officers called out but no one in the crumpled tent responded.
Officers poked a sleeping bag in the tent. Chalp popped her head out and told officers she played dead to prevent the bear from harming her.
Officers determined that Chalp was wanted on a misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant for disorderly conduct. She was arrested and remained jailed Wednesday. Online court records do not show that she has an attorney.
Police warned other residents that it's illegal to leave out food and trash that attracts wildlife such as bears. Common infractions include unsecured garbage cans, barbecue grills and guts from fish.
Black bears are considered to be less dangerous than grizzly, or brown, bears but they have killed two people in Alaska in the past month.
A bear killed Patrick "Jack" Cooper, 16, on June 18 after he veered off a trail during a mountain running race south of Anchorage.
A black bear killed Erin Johnson, 27, on June 19 as she collected geological samples near the Pogo Mine about 275 miles (440 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
Comments