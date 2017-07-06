Shirtless roofer in very tight shorts offers AR-15 rifles with every installation

This free-with-purchase offer from an Alabama roofing company is making a big bang.
On the Fourth of July, Zach Blenkinsopp posted an offer on his company’s Facebook page.
Buy a new roof from Digital Roofing Innovations, and he’ll give you an AR-15.
“Donald Trump says make America great again. I say make America gun again. MAGA!” Blenkinsopp says in a video posted to Facebook.
He’s shirtless and wearing a patriotic ensemble – tight shorts with stars, an American flag hat, and red-white-and-blue socks peeking out of his cowboy boots.
“Some of you might be sitting there saying, ‘Man, this sounds like a gimmick.’ A gimmick you say? Well I’m a gosh darn Navy veteran, active duty eight and a half years. My roofing company’s not a gimmick and this baby’s not either,” he says in the video while holding a gun. “It’s here to protect you and your family.”
The Facebook post reads: “Is this even legal?”
It is, according to AL.com, which noted that the Decatur company’s ad was shared more than 400 times in its first six hours online.
The roofer is not giving away actual guns. Customers receive a voucher to an indoor range in Florence, Ala., that can be redeemed for an AR-15, a pistol, a hunting rifle or a $500 gift card, according to AL.com. People will have to go through all the legal requirements to get a gun, the website reports, which is not made clear in the video.
“Any red-blooded, right wing American, when they see that, it’s going to give them a little extra incentive,” Blenkinsopp told AL.com.
The video ad is filled with campy sounds and special effects, but some people aren’t laughing. Tucked among the “you’re doing God’s work” and “thank you for your service” comments on Facebook are a few that question the sanity of handing out guns like this.
“The ad is made in a way that is guaranteed to aggravate leftists within a matter of seconds,” notes conservative website Breitbart.
Blenkinsopp, who has a background in digital marketing, told AL.com he’s not worried about the backlash and that in spite of how redneck-y he might come across in the video, he’s a very open-minded guy.
“I’ve traveled a lot outside the U.S.” he said. “I’ve got tons of gay friends that identify whatever way they do.
“Even though in the video you might picture me as a backwoods redneck, me and my partner are well-traveled, educated guys.”
Comments