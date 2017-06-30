Numbers came to him in a dream. Soon after, they won him $300,000 in the lottery.

In Virginia and Iowa, two men are significantly richer after lucking out in games of chance, taking in $400,000 between them.
In Davenport, Iowa, 57-year-old Kelvin Wynn had a dream in which a hotel room had the number 2112. The next day, he went to an address with the same number, then saw it on a license plate in front of him, he told WQAD. He even spent exactly $21.12 at a department store.
So when he bought a lottery ticket Tuesday at the encouragment of his wife, he chose as his winning number 2-1-1-2. The coincidence netted him $300,000, according to the Quad-City Times.
“I realized I had overtime on my check. I said, ‘Ah, let’s just go for it,’” Wynn said on why he decided to buy a ticket in the first place, per the Times. He told the paper he plans to use the money to pay for his children’s education and buy a new set of golf clubs.
Wow! Kelvin Wynn of #Davenport had a dream with the numbers 2-1-1-2 in it and those numbers paid off for him in #Pick4 as he won $300,000! pic.twitter.com/M8wxZ66Vsx— Iowa Lottery (@ialottery) June 29, 2017
Two days earlier, Chuck Davis, a redshirt freshman on the University of Virginia football team, was coming home from a workout when he stopped a convenience store to get his mother coffee, he told WTVR. While there, he decided to purchase a lottery ticket, and he picked numbers based off ones recommended to him by his grandmother, according to Sports Illustrated.
According to the Virginia Lottery, those numbers were 1-3-4-7-9, and they won Davis $100,000.
Great morning— Chuck DAVIS (@ForeverGone6) June 26, 2017
In Wynn’s case, he faced odds that were more than 1 in 10,000. For Davis, the chances were 1 in 278,256.
