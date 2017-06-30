Multiple people shot in Bronx hospital, shooter, reportedly former employee, is dead

A hospital in Bronx, New York City is on lockdown amid reports of a shooter and at least two people and possibly as many as six are injured, according to local media reports.
The shooter is reportedly dead, according to CNN, ABC New York and CBS New York. It is not clear whether or not the shooter was killed by police.
The shooting reportedly occurred at Bronx Lebanon Hospital just before 3 p.m., police told the Associated Press. According to CNN, four to six people were shot.
CBS New York and ABC New York both report that the suspected shooter was believed to have barricaded himself in the hospital.
NBC New York reports that the suspect was wearing a white doctor’s coat when he opened fire, shooting at least three people. The station, citing sources, says the suspect is believed to be carrying a rifle.
The New York Daily News cited a tweet from the NYPD Special Operations Division saying the shooter is believed to be dressed all in black.
According to CNN and CBS New York, the shooter was believed to be a former employee.
#BREAKING: Police confirm shooter is believed to be a former employee of #Bronx Lebanon Hospital @CBSNewYork— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) June 30, 2017
Posts on social media seem to show people inside the hospital barricading themselves in rooms.
This story is developing and will be updated with more details.
