A healthy mother died 8 hours after giving birth – and no one knows why

It was a beautiful and normal birth, the family said, of a healthy baby girl. But within a couple of hours, the 31-year-old mother was dead.
Megan and Nathan Johnson welcomed their newborn girl, Eilee Kate, into the world at about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, according to the Tennessean. The two held, fed and burped their baby over the next six hours, and the two new parents were “so happy” chatting and watching their daughter, Josh Wilson, a friend of the couple, told the Daily Mail.
Nathan Johnson even posted a photo of Megan and Eilee on Instagram, saying in the caption that he felt like a “rich man.”
Around 9 a.m., Megan Johnson started having complications. Wilson told the Tennessean that Johnson texted him then, asking for prayers.
Minutes later, doctors said they couldn’t save her, according to the Daily Mail. At 10:43 a.m., the hospital said she was dead – leaving a heartbroken husband behind.
“It was totally unexpected, I can’t stop crying,” Wilson said. “No one saw it coming.”
And no one knows why she died, according to Wilson. The hospital confirmed the mother’s death but declined to comment, citing patient privacy laws.
Megan Johnson had a heart transplant in 2010, when she was 23. She needed it after contracting myocarditis, which causes inflamed heart muscles, when she was 15, and her case became critical when she got pneumonia at 23, according to the Daily Mail. But she was healthy since the transplant, and doctors don’t believe the transplant was a factor in her death, the Daily Mail reported.
Wilson said Megan was Nathan Johnson’s “everything.” They’ve been married since 2012.
“He doted on her in a way like I’ve never seen a husband do,” Wilson told the Tennessean.
On Nathan Johnson’s Instagram, his past posts call her his “goddess,” “love,” and his “most favorite human.”
Johnson took the baby girl home on Wednesday, surrounded by friends who are doing everything they can to help. Wilson created a GoFundMe campaign to try to help Johnson, who is a Christian rock singer, support his daughter without his wife. Wilson has raised the goal three times because the amount donated rocketed past the first three goals. As of Friday morning, people have given around $340,000 of a now $400,000 goal.
“This page has been live for less than 24 hours. You all have raised a quarter of a million dollars. I can’t quit crying,” Wilson wrote on the page. “Nathan and Eilee, we love you. Meg, we miss you. I’m raising the goal again. We’re sending this girl to college.”
