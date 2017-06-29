Rob Lowe says he saw Bigfoot and thought he was going to be killed

Rob Lowe says he has seen Bigfoot in the Ozarks, and it made him very afraid.
The actor has a new show called “The Lowe Files,” which premieres 9 p.m. Aug. 2 on A&E. He and his sons, Matthew and John Owen, investigate mysterious phenomena across the nation, from an underwater alien base off the coast of California to a hunt for the “wood ape” in the mountains of the Ozarks.
About that Bigfoot encounter:
“We had an incredible encounter with what locals call the wood ape, which is in the Ozark Mountains,” Lowe told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now. ... I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed. ...
“We’re 100 miles from the nearest town. We spent 45 minutes on the most rugged, brutal mountain trails. It’s 1 in the morning. There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons, then something starts approaching our camps that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings that [they were] armed.”
From A&E’s description of the show:
“Rob, Matthew, and John Owen seek out a mysterious story or spooky legend and immerse themselves in the exploration and debate of the experience. While fun in spirit, the Lowes are able to conduct deliberate and scientific investigations on a highly sophisticated level by meeting with top experts, using high-tech monitoring equipment and taking in-depth training courses.”
Lowe says the show was a natural for him and his family.
“From the time I was a kid, I’ve always been interested in unexplained phenomena and spooky mysteries,” Lowe told People magazine. “When I had kids of my own, we would tell campfire stories, and I would share that with them. It was a way that we bonded as father and sons.”
Lowe’s wife, Sheryl Berkoff, didn’t join her husband and sons.
“She hates bugs, dirt, things like that, so we would call her up while we were putting on our tick repellent and watch her freak out,” Lowe told People. “But she was really supportive.”
So will we get to see footage of the Ozarks Bigfoot?
“I don’t want to oversell as a results-oriented show, although we have incredible results,” Lowe told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s [instead] a father-son, guy, bro adventure.”
Oh, and the Bigfoot episode is the season finale.
