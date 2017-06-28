“We appreciate the humor,” the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota wrote on Facebook after a man they detained handed over one of those “Get Out of Jail Free” cards from the Monopoly game.
“We appreciate the humor,” the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota wrote on Facebook after a man they detained handed over one of those “Get Out of Jail Free” cards from the Monopoly game. Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Facebook
“We appreciate the humor,” the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota wrote on Facebook after a man they detained handed over one of those “Get Out of Jail Free” cards from the Monopoly game. Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

National

June 28, 2017 3:04 PM

When police arrested him, he gave them a ‘Get out of jail free’ card

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

The man said he carried it with him “just in case.”

A deputy with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota found one of those “Get out of Jail Free” cards from the Monopoly game on a man he arrested on a felony warrant over the weekend.

“We appreciate the humor!” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page, where it posted a photo of the card.

“Deputy Vai arrested a gentleman this weekend on an outstanding warrant. He carried this Monopoly card just in case. ‘A’ for effort!”

This is what happened, according to KARE 11 in Minneapolis.

Deputy Mike Vai pulled over a car registered to someone wanted on a warrant. Then he discovered the passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was wanted on a controlled substance warrant when he ran the man’s ID.

The deputy searched the suspect and found the Monopoly card on him. Vai thought it was so funny he messaged the keeper of the department’s Facebook page, who shared the story, the TV station reported.

“Does that man carry that card everywhere just in case he gets stopped by an officer?” one woman asked on Facebook.

“He probably still will!” the department responded. “We had no reason to take it.”

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 4:16

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase
His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

View More Video

Nation & World Videos