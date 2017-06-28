Teen was imprisoned in a bedroom and fed in exchange for sex, officials say

The Charlotte teen rescued this week after a year in captivity had been confined to the upstairs bedroom of a Georgia home and told she’d be arrested if she left, according to information in a warrant cited Tuesday by the Gwinnett Daily Post.
Hailey Burns, who had been missing since May 2016, was rescued Saturday by the FBI from the home near Duluth, Ga.
It belonged to Michael Ren Wysolovski, 31, who had been controlling every aspect of the teen’s life, reported the Daily Post. That included forcing her to keep a food journal, detailing how many calories she’d eaten each day.
If the 17-year-old ate more than allowed, Wysolovski wouldn’t give her the next meal, it was reported. The suspect also withheld food in exchange for a sex act, the newspaper reported.
The teen, who has Asperger Syndrome, was reunited with her parents in Charlotte Sunday. The Daily Post reported she was examined in Atlanta by doctors and found to be suffering from malnutrition.
Burns’ rescue came after she reached out to a woman in Romania via an online chat room.
That woman, identified as Maisey Baker, turned out to be an American student who is studying abroad, according to TV station WSOC. The station interviewed Baker by phone this week and she said she contacted Burns’ parents in Charlotte via Facebook, giving them tips about where the girl was being held, the station reported.
"She is insanely brave for the fact that she trusted me with the information that she did,” Baker told WSOC. “I had Hailey give me some memories that only her family knew and I read those to her mother. They knew that was her.”
Wysolovski does not have a criminal record in Gwinnett County, reported the Daily Post. He has been given a court appointed attorney and was charged with aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, interference with custody, and cruelty children-deprivation 1st degree (all of which are felonies), according to Fox News.
Neighbors in Duluth are telling news outlets there that they never imagined Wysolovski had a teen hidden in his well-kept home. They spoke of seldom seeing Wysolovski outside the home, and believed he and the girl were “just a quiet couple.”
In 2016, Burns’ father said she left a diary behind that detailed a plan to run away with a 32-year-old man she met online, reported WBTV, the Observer’s news partner. The family lives in the Ballantyne area. “He gradually wormed his way into her good graces, he coerced her into listening to him and not following our directions and the next thing I knew my daughter wasn’t communicating with me,” her father told WBTV.
