Starbucks staff mocked a woman in a Trump T-shirt. Trump backers turned the tables.

A group of Republicans turned the tables on a Charlotte Starbucks Saturday, after its staff was accused of mocking a customer for wearing a Donald Trump tee-shirt.
Starting at 2 p.m., more than 50 tee-shirt wearing Trump backers staged a peaceful sit-in at the Dilworth coffee house, filling chairs, tables and even the parking lot at one point.
The group told TV station Fox 46 the sit-in was a little tense at the beginning, when a throng of people filed through the front door. But the mood lightened as more and more people ordered coffee using the names of different members of the Trump cabinet, including Mike Pence and Jeff Sessions.
“I gave them the name Trump and...they were very gracious about it,” Shellie Anderson told Charlotte TV station Fox 46. “We just wanted to reverse the little negativity...It’s really good to come together and take something negative and just come in here and be respectful.”
The group presented no demands. Instead, the members sought to take a stand against any business disrespecting customers based on their politics. said James Tatro, who was among the participants.
It has been described as a sit-in, he says, but the crowd was made up of paying customers, not people filling chairs to cause a disruption.
“We didn’t want them (the staff) to feel outnumbered. We wanted them to see that Trump supporters are just as human as anyone else and we live in a diverse city. It’s unacceptable in a modern society to make a customer feel uncomfortable, whether it’s a liberal business mistreating a conservative customers or a conservative business mistreating a liberal customer.”
The Mecklenburg County Republican Party posted on their Facebook page that the event was “a perfect example of a peaceful political demonstration.” The party reported that participants included representatives of the MeckGOP Board, Gays For Trump, Hispanics For Trump, Women For Trump and even some independent voters.
Starbucks has formally apologized for the original incident, which took place earlier this month. Kayla Hart of Charlotte reported she was wearing a shirt in support of President Donald Trump at the Starbucks and was bullied and laughed at by the staff.
Instead of the barista putting Hart’s name on her cup, she said the label had the phrase “Build a Wall,” in reference to the president’s campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.
Hart told FOX 46 Charlotte she walked out when other people noticed, and other baristas laughed. She said she believed she was being bullied for wearing the shirt. “I just found it really sad that I can’t wear a t-shirt with our president without being made fun of,” Hart told FOX 46 Charlotte.
Reggie Borges, a spokesman for Starbucks’ corporate office in Seattle, said the company was working with the barista and using the incident as a teaching moment. “This experience is absolutely not consistent with our standards or the respectful experience we want to provide to our customers,” Borges said.
Borges said both national and local representatives from Starbucks have contacted Hart to apologize, and he hopes the company doesn’t lose her as a customer permanently. He said Starbucks’ vision is to be a third place outside of home and work where people can go to in their community and feel welcomed.
“We want to make sure they feel comfortable regardless of their points of view,” Borges said.
