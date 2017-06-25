Scientists were able to delete certain memories from snails. Their next target: PTSD

A groundbreaking study from Columbia University Medical Center could potentially bring relief to millions of people who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.
The results of the study, which were published Thursday in the academic journal “Current Biology,” showed how researchers were able to erase certain memories housed on the same neurons as other memories, without affecting them, according to Science Daily.
Scientists were able to do so by blocking specific molecules associated with a certain protein linked to long-term memory. In this instance, the experiment was performed on snails, and while the researchers say they’re not sure whether the memories were erased permanently, they still believe the results bode well for a growing body of science and medical research into the memory.
According to Futurism, studies like these could eventually lead to medication that is able to affect people’s brain chemistry and stop them from associating certain things with traumatic events.
“The example I like to give is, if you are walking in a high-crime area and you take a shortcut through a dark alley and get mugged, and then you happen to see a mailbox nearby, you might get really nervous when you want to mail something later on,” Dr. Samuel Schacher, a professor of neuroscience at Columbia and co-author of the paper, said in a press release.
The hope is to one day eliminate what researchers call “non-associative” fears — fears that are unrelated to the actual incident but have become intertwined in people’s memories.
Such fears are a common problem for people suffering from PTSD, who can find that everyday actions or objects can trigger traumatic memories, the researchers say.
“By isolating the exact molecules that maintain non-associative memory, we may be able to develop drugs that can treat anxiety without affecting the patient's normal memory of past events,” Dr. Jiangyuan Hu, an associate research scientist at Columbia and co-author of the paper, said in a statement.
The researchers say they want to leave associative long-term memories intact so that people can learn from their mistakes and maintain a working memory — without the pain and suffering that go with it.
Developing from snails to human trials will take some time, the researchers said, per Science Daily, but other tests have been effective in similar objectives. According to Science Alert, some experiments have successfully been able to reduce phobias among some people or blur their memories of traumatic events.
However, there are also ethical implications of the study, as Science Alert points out, especially because scientists could also reverse the process and implant false memories and associations.
