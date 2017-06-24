She left her kids in a hot car to ‘teach them a lesson.’ They didn’t live to learn it

A Texas mother was arrested on Friday after her two children died due to being left in a hot car last month.
Parker County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested Cynthia Randolph after admitting that she left her kids in the car to “teach them a lesson.” She is charged with two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Police were called to Randolph’s home near Lake Weatherford, which is just west of Fort Worth, on May 26. Randolph told police that she found her children unresponsive after being locked inside a vehicle, according to FOX4 News in Dallas.
On that day, it was about 96 degrees in the area, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Randolph initially lied about what happened. She said that she was folding laundry and watching TV when she realized her kids were gone. She said the two children got in the car on their own and locked themselves in.
Both kids were pronounced dead at about 4:30 p.m., according to FOX4.
In later interviews with Randolph, the sheriff’s department said she “created several variations of the events which led to the death of her children,” according to the Dallas Morning News.
On Friday, the Texas Rangers and a Dallas-based senior federal special agent conducted an interview with Randolph, where she implicated herself in the deaths of her children.
She said that day she found the children playing inside the car and told her daughter to get out. When the 2-year-old refused, she said she shut the door to teach her daughter a “lesson.” She thought the child could get herself and her brother out of the car when they were ready, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Randolph then when back into the home, smoked marijuana and slept for two to three hours, according to FOX4.
Randolph was booked into Parker County Jail on Friday. Her bond is set at $100,000, according to Parker County Jail records.
