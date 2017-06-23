More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason McClatchy
June 23, 2017 4:13 PM

Drug overdoses are soaring in one town. A proposed solution? Stop sending ambulances

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

A Middletown, Ohio, city council member has proposed canceling emergency responses to opioid overdose cases to save money and “put a fear” in addicts.

Middletown, a town of 48,791, is on track to spend $100,000 this year on Narcan, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, when it had budgeted $10,000, according to the Hamilton Journal-News. The report by Middleton City Manager Doug Adkins prompted Councilman Dan Picard to suggest the city stop responding to such calls.

“I want to send a message to the world that you don’t want to come to Middletown to overdose because someone might not come with Narcan and save your life,” Picard said. “We need to put a fear about overdosing in Middletown.”

Noting people with cancer don’t get free chemotherapy from medics, nor do people having heart attacks get a free heart bypass in an EMS run, Picard asked if there was a law that requires the city to respond to overdose calls, according to WPXI.

He also proposed issuing a court summons to people who overdose and requiring them to complete community service to repay the city for the cost of emergency treatment.

Adkins replied that Middletown could eliminate or privatize emergency services altogether, and said he would look into the idea.

Middletown is located in the southwestern part of Ohio between Dayton and Cinncinnati.

The United States faces an opioid overdose epidemic, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin, killed more than 33,000 people in 2015. Nearly half of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription medication.

