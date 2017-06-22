A child stole his Father’s Day card. He pinned the kid down and wanted him arrested, police say

A game of “keep away” at a Connecticut day care spiraled out of control and has led to felony charges against a man for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child.
At a Father’s Day party on June 16 in Shelton, Connecticut, a five-year-old boy playfully swiped a handmade card from Lance Churchill, who received the card from his son, another child at the day care, per the Connecticut Post. The child then ran around the room with the stolen card.
Churchill, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound man, allegedly chased after the boy, grabbed him, lifted him above his head and then pinned him to the ground, screaming at him, according to NBC Connecticut.
“That’s when all the kids got scared,” Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango told NBC Connecticut.
According to WTNH, day care workers pulled Churchill off the child and called 911. When police arrived, Churchill allegedly told officers he wanted the five-year-old arrested.
“When Lance learned he was going to be arrested for what he did, he was demanding the 5-year-old be arrested for stealing his card. Obviously he didn't get his way,” Bango told WFSB.
Churchill has disputed the police’s account of the incident through his lawyer, according to the Connecticut Post.
“We hope to clear this matter up quickly in court,” Churchill’s lawyer told the Post, adding that his client says he did not attack the child and did not ask that he be arrested.
Churchill’s lawyer also said he has no prior legal record. He has been released on $1,500 bail, according to court records, and is scheduled to appear before a judge on June 30. He is charged with risk of causing injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.
