Zoo’s new chimpanzee falls out of a tree and dies

A 31-year-old male chimpanzee new to the Kansas City Zoo was killed in a fall Wednesday, the zoo said.
Bahati climbed a tree and grabbed onto a dead branch during a skirmish among the chimpanzees about 9 a.m. He fell to the ground when the branch broke and died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to a zoo statement. A spokeswoman said zookeepers estimate the fall was 30 to 40 feet. At least a few zoo visitors witnessed the fall.
The three-acre chimpanzee exhibit incorporates natural trees, which are monitored by staff and professionally trimmed annually, the zoo said.
Bahati was born at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita and came to Kansas City in February this year from Tampa on the recommendation of the Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan, which manages the captive population in North America. Chimpanzees can live 50-60 years in captivity, according to chimpsanctuarynw.org
The Kansas City Zoo’s chimpanzee population is now 12.
