Out of town with their players, high school coaches took the team bus on a beer run

Two high school basketball coaches have been fired in Oklahoma after school officials found out they had driven the team bus to a convenience store to buy beer.
The incident took place recently at a basketball camp at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma. Coaches from Tishomingo High School had brought several players to the camp, which is roughly 140 miles from Warner, per KFOR.
According to KXII, players said the coaches told them to remain in their dormitory for the night and disappeared with the school bus. A store clerk later told school officials the two coaches had showed up in the team bus at a convenience store and purchased beer.
Per KOTV, Connors State College does not allow alcohol on campus.
As soon as Tishomingo High School officials found out about the beer run, the coaches were fired, forcing the players to return home before the camp was over.
“We were pretty upset because we paid money out of pocket to go that camp, because we had to stay for three nights and we had to end up leaving on the second day,” a team member told KXII.
“It sort of just disappointed us all.”
This is not the first controversy to engulf Tishomingo’s athletic department recently. The school’s cheer coach and wife of the superintendent was arrested at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy, per KXII.
And coaches behaving inappropriately on high school trips has happened before too. In 2009, an Oregon baseball coach resigned after he allegedly brought three of his players to a strip club in San Francisco, and previous incidents include coaches getting drunk while on the road.
According to the Washington Post, travel for high school sports represents a logistical challenge and requires multiple, sometimes dozens, of chaperones to ensure students do not get involved in trouble.
