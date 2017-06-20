You may be eligible for free credits on Amazon. But they disappear Saturday

Amazon e-book customers may have some credits in their accounts that can go towards a purchase. But you have to act quickly: These credits expire Saturday.
The fastest way to check is by visiting this link to Amazon’s website and signing in.
According to Inc, the reason these credits exist goes back to 2009, when Amazon had 90 percent of the e-book market. Then Apple jumped into the e-book marketplace.
After setting up a deal, Apple allowed book publishers to come up with their own prices — as long as they gave Apple 30 percent, Inc reported. Another stipulation: Publishers couldn’t lower prices and sell to other e-book rivals such as Amazon.
As a result of this, e-book prices on Amazon jumped, according to Business Insider. Apple was sued and the case went all the way to the Supreme Court, which declined to hear it in March. This left a $400 million settlement standing.
Apple is making the settlement payments through eligible Amazon customer accounts. According to Amazon, customers who purchased e-books between April 2010 and May 2012, may qualify for the credits. People can use the credits to purchase anything on the site, not just e-books.
