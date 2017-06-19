This photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in Belleville, Ill., shows DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, who is accused of stomping a kitten to death at a Belleville, Ill., MetroLink station Friday, June 16, 2017. Johnson-Foston has been charged with felony animal cruelty.
June 19, 2017 12:49 PM

He couldn’t take his kitten on the train, so he stomped it and took a bus, police say

By Kaley Johnson

A southern Illinois man accused of stomping a kitten to death because he wasn’t allowed to take it on a light rail train has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

Decalos Edwards Johnson-Foston, 23, had the kitten on his shoulder as he was about to board a train at a Belleville MetroLink station, police say. When a security officer told him he couldn’t take the cat onto the train, Johnston-Foston threw the kitten on the ground, severely injuring it. He then stomped on its head, killing it, and boarded a bus before anyone had time to react, a police report says.

Johnson-Foston was apprehended on the bus at College Station. Police reported he had also taken money out of someone’s wallet during the bus ride.

Johnson-Foston was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a class 4 felony, and remains at St. Clair County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000.

“Actions like this are so senseless, it is hard to comprehend at times,” Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for sheriff’s department, said. “If you cannot or will not take care of an animal, please take it to the nearest shelter for proper care.”

Police requested if anyone witnessed this event on the platform, please contact St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigators at 618-825-5204.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526

