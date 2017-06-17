‘Absolute abhorrent conditions’: 84 Great Danes taken from suspected puppy mill

Police and The Humane Society of the United States in New Hampshire have rescued 84 Great Danes from a suspected puppy mill.
Christina Fay, 60, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of neglect, according to the Union Leader. The dogs, ranging in age from puppies to adults, were living in “squalid conditions with limited access to food or water,” according to the Humane Society and the Wolfeboro Police Department, despite living in an eight-bedroom, nine-bath mansion.
Dog waste was found on the floor, walls, windows and furniture, according to the Union Leader, and authorities were overwhelmed by the smell of ammonia, feces and raw chicken, according to the Humane Society. Some of the animals could be pregnant.
“I have never seen conditions this bad in more than 21 years of law enforcement,” Chief Dean Rondeau said in a news release. “Words cannot describe the absolute abhorrent conditions these animals were living in.”
More charges could be filed in the case, Rondeau told the Union Leader and some puppies were taken from another Fay property. The paper reported that Fay was selling the dogs for $2,500 through a kennel named De La Sang Monde, which has a Facebook page.
The investigation began in May, according to WMUR. Police had also previously dealt with barking dog complaints, according to reports.
The Humane Society has transported the animals to another facility and expects to care for the animals for several months.
“It’s astonishing that such cruelty can occur and I’m so relieved that these animals are now safe and in the hands of people who will prove proper care for them,” said Lindsay Hamrick, the New Hampshire state director for the Humane Society.
