Hackers hit another national retail chain, steal credit card data for almost 6 months

Shoppers beware, hackers hit another retailer recently and stole credit card information. The Buckle Inc., which has hundreds of stores in malls around the country, announced Friday that hackers were able to steal payment information from some of its stores over almost six months.
In a notice to customers published on The Buckle website Friday, the company writes, “A criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores.”
The Buckle’s statement says the breach went undetected from Oct. 28, 2016 to April 14.
The company says it investigated the data breach and found that hackers had inserted malicious code into the store payment systems, though not the system used for buying from the company’s website.
The company statement notes, “All Buckle stores had EMV (“chip card”) technology enabled during the time that the incident occurred and we believe the exposure of cardholder data that can be used to create counterfeit cards is limited. However, it is possible that certain credit card numbers may have been compromised.”
Buckle’s statement says the company has been working with credit card companies. It says issuing banks will likely contact customers who had their card numbers stolen and issue replacement cards.
The company recommends customers look through their account statements and credit reports closely and report any fraudulent activity to their bank or credit card company.
Similar point-of-sale hacks have hit a number of retailers recently, including a hack that targeted Chipotle restaurants around the country between March and April.
Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
