Congressional shooter had list of 3 other Republicans in his pocket, reports say

Congressional shooter James Hodgkinson had in his pocket a list containing the names of three Republican congressmen when he was shot, according to reports published Friday.

The Daily Caller first reported that the list, found in Hodgkinson’s pocket, contained the names of Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks. All three are members of the House Freedom Caucus.

Fox News reported that it had confirmed the existence of a list found in Hodgkinson’s possession, containing names of Republicans. But Fox News reported that it had not confirmed any names on the list. ABC News also reported that it had confirmed such a list was found.

CBS News reported that the note was not necessarily an “assassination list,” but that it indicated Hodgkinson had recently focused on the individuals on the list. CBS News, citing sources, reported there were multiple writings found amid Hodgkinson’s possessions.

Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, was shot dead by Capitol Police after he opened fire on congressmen Wednesday in Alexandria, Va. It happened while Republican congressmen were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The list was written on notepad paper, the Daily Caller reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Hodgkinson was a Democrat and supporter of the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders. In social media posts and letters to the editor of the Belleville News-Democrat, Hodgkinson often criticized Republicans and called for higher taxes on the wealthy.

Lindsay Rann, public affairs specialist with the FBI’s Washington field office, declined to comment on the alleged list, citing the ongoing investigation. U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department also declined to comment.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, a Murphysboro Republican whose 12th Congressional District covers the Belleville, Illinois, area, has said Hodgkinson contacted his offices a number of times, but none of the communication seemed threatening, according to Bost spokesman George O’Connor.

O’Connor said there’s nothing to suggest that Bost was a target.

“It’s pure speculation what was in this guy’s head,” O’Connor said. “There’s no way of knowing what his motivation was.”

O’Connor said Bost’s office has turned over all of their communications from Hodgkinson to U.S. Capitol Police.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was among those shot by Hodgkinson.

Scalise can hope to make an “excellent recovery,” his trauma surgeon said Friday, even though the lawmaker arrived at the hospital Wednesday at imminent risk of death.

In his first public comments since the shooting, Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center said it’s a “good possibility” that Scalise will be able to return to work in his full capacity.

Law enforcement officials proceeded Friday with their investigation of the attack at a suburban Virginia park, including examining Hodgkinson's social media activities and his home in Belleville, Illinois. They released photos of guns similar to the handgun and rifle that were used in the attack, which officials have said were purchased legally.

Also suffering relatively minor injuries were two Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, and House GOP aide Zack Barth. Griner remained hospitalized at MedStar Hospital after getting shot in the ankle and Sava described her in good condition.

Bailey was spotted Friday back in the Capitol building, on crutches and out of uniform, accepting congratulations from fellow officers.

Lobbyist Matt Mika was shot multiple times and critically injured and remained hospitalized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.