House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. will remain in the hospital for “a considerable period of time” and faces additional operations after being shot, doctors say.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. will remain in the hospital for “a considerable period of time” and faces additional operations after being shot, doctors say. Alex Brandon AP
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. will remain in the hospital for “a considerable period of time” and faces additional operations after being shot, doctors say. Alex Brandon AP

National

June 16, 2017 2:50 PM

Congressman Scalise, shot Wednesday, is improving, doctors report

McClatchy News Network

Doctors say Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition at a Washington hospital but is improving.

Scalise was shot Wednesday morning as a gunman sprayed bullets into a GOP congressional baseball practice. The bullet entered his left hip and tore through his pelvis, breaking bones, injuring organs and causing severe bleeding.

Dr. Jack Sava, trauma director at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, says several operations have controlled the bleeding and Scalise’s vital signs have stabilized. While he’s still under sedation, Sava says Scalise has responded to family members. But he will remain in the hospital for “a considerable period of time” and faces additional operations.

Sava estimates there are hundreds of bullet fragments in Scalise’s pelvis and says doctors don’t intend to try to remove them all, as that could cause more harm than good.

On Thursday night Scalise was honored at the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Stadium, where a record crowd showed up. Scalise is a member of the team and had been fielding balls at second base in preparation for the game when he was shot.

Scalise’s wife used his Twitter feed to offer these words:

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
Don't let a text wreck your life 1:01

Don't let a text wreck your life

View More Video

Nation & World Videos