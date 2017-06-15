The Navy thought the sailor was lost at sea. He was just found alive — on his own ship

After the USS Shiloh reported an American sailor missing and presumed overboard on the evening of June 8, a massive ocean search began.
U.S. Navy and Japanese Coast Guard ships and aircraft spent more than 50 hours covering about 5,500 square miles of the Philippine Sea looking for 23-year-old Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Mims before the search was suspended at midnight on June 11.
"The decision to suspend the search was not arrived at lightly," Rear Adm. Charles Williams said in a news release at the time. "Our thoughts are with our lost shipmate, his family, and the officers and crew of USS Shiloh."
When local media spoke with Mims' family this week, the sailor's sister said she was waiting for answers.
"I just can't believe he's gone," Amy James told CBS affiliate WJAX.
She added: "He's still alive; he's got to be fighting for his life."
On Thursday, the Navy announced it had found Mims - alive and aboard the ship.
The Navy's 7th Fleet said Mims was found after the crew of the guided-missile cruiser continued to look for him on the ship. He has been transferred to the USS Ronald Reagan for a medical evaluation, and his disappearance is under investigation, according to a news release.
The news release does not say how Mims was found, or where on the ship he was located, but the Navy Times reported that the missing gas turbine systems technician had been hiding in one of the engine rooms.
The 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Mims, from Interlachen, Florida, enlisted in February 2014 and reported to the Shiloh in August of that year, according to the Navy.
He disappeared last week while the ship "was conducting routine operations 180 miles east of Okinawa, Japan," the Navy said.
