A peacock is shot out of a tree as hatred of the exotic birds escalates in this town

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds causing feuds between pro-peacock and anti-peacock residents in the Coconut Grove area. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds causing feuds between pro-peacock and anti-peacock residents in the Coconut Grove area. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com