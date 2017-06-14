National

June 14, 2017 9:43 AM

A large spider, a car and a freaked-out driver. It didn’t end well.

By Brooke Henderson

After crashing her car into a concrete light pole, one driver in Florida said a big spider was to blame.

The accident happened at Nob Hill Road and Southwest 57th Street, CBS4 reported. Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Jachles spoke to the driver, who told him that the creepy crawly was spinning a web above her head before it decided to come down onto her body.

“Driver told me a spider was in the car and caused crash,” he tweeted. He ended with, “Not #itsybitsy.”

In a panic, she drove her Honda Civic into a concrete pole on Southwest 57th Street, smashing the front of her vehicle.

The driver wasn’t seriously injured and has since been released from Memorial Regional Hospital – the spiders fate is unknown.

