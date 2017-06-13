Lawmaker beheads a chicken on camera while announcing a bill to stop abortions

In a video posted to Facebook, a Missouri lawmaker cuts off the head of a chicken while announcing he wants to stop abortions in the state.
State Rep. Mike Moon, an Ash Grove Republican, posted the video Monday afternoon. In it, he segues from saying that God entrusted humans to protect and care for animals into making a plea to Missourians to support his bill stopping abortion.
“We’ve been called back for this special session for the primary purpose of supporting life, protecting the unborn specifically,” Moon said in the video.
As he pulled something from the chicken’s innards, he continued: “I think we need to get to the heart of the matter here, so today I’m filing a bill that will lead to the stopping of abortion in the state of Missouri, and I hope you’ll support it.”
House Bill 14, called the “Missouri Right to Life Act,” was filed Monday by Moon.
Its proposed effective date is this August.
In February, Moon introduced the “Never Again Act,” which proposed an exhibit in the Capitol museum to showcase abortion tools.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
