She was driving with her husband. Then a metal tow ball smashed through the windshield

A Texas woman was killed Saturday when a metal tow ball smashed through the windshield of her Ford Explorer as she drove through Houston.
The 69-year-old woman, identified as Chanh Thi Larsson, was driving with her husband, according to KPRC, on I-10 around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. A metal tow ball crashed into the driver’s side windshield, leaving her incapacitated.
“Once she was incapacitated, the passenger (the victim's husband) grabbed the steering wheel and managed to guide the vehicle to a stop,” said a statement from the Houston Police Department, according to the Houston Press. “The passenger then placed the victim in the back seat and drove to East Houston Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.”
Houston Police are investigating the incident and so far have not identified how the tow hitch came into contact with the vehicle.
Last week, another bizarre traffic incident left a man dead on a Houston freeway, according to ABC13. Abdias Layva was killed when a tire from a pickup detached from the vehicle and crossed over the barrier separating lanes. It smashed into the window of Layva’s SUV.
“It looked like metal fatigue,” Lieutenant Paul George of the Houston Police Department told ABC13. “It just broke, there's nothing the driver could have done. Just a freak accident.”
