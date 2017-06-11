Police shot at a suspect robbing a car. The only problem? He was just making a video.

A Detroit man was nearly shot and killed Saturday after police mistook a video shoot for an actual crime in progress.
According to the The Detroit News, police received a 911 call Saturday evening about an armed robbery in progress on the city’s west side. The caller told authorities that there was a black Jeep with no doors at the scene.
When police arrived, they saw a man getting out of the black Jeep described and approaching an Aston Martin sports car. He appeared to be robbing the man in the Aston Martin, police told the Detroit Free Press, and police began to approach.
The man who appeared to be robbing the car then turned around and pointed a weapon at an officer.
Police opened fire, shooting three rounds, per the Free Press. Luckily, no one was injured by the gunfire.
An investigation later revealed that the men in the cars were actually filming a music video. However, none of the men had filed the necessary permits to shoot the video, so police were unaware what was happening, per Fox 2.
Three men were taken into custody for the lack of permits, but it is unclear if any charges will be filed, according to local media outlets.
This is not the first time actors in heist and action films have gotten into hot water with actual law enforcement. In the past seven years, video shoots in New York and California have both ended with police drawing guns and surrounding actors, though neither of those incidents resulted in shots being fired. There was also an embarrasing moment for a local TV station in Chicago that mistook a downed aircraft in the streets for an actual emergency, when in fact it was just the set for the television show “Chicago Fire.”
Other films have been so realistic that after they were released, authorities investigated to ensure there was no criminal activity on set.
Comments