Rawhide chews for dogs containing cleaning chemicals are being recalled

United Pet Group is recalling five brands of rawhide dog chews sold nationwide that include a manufacturing equipment cleaning chemical.
Two of the brands, American Beefhide and Digest-eeze, are manufactured by Deerfield Beach-based Salix Animal Health. The other brands are Healthy Hide, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun.
The lot codes on the back of the recalled chews’ packages start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and the expiration dates are from 6/01/2019 through 5/31/2020. All sizes and weights are included. Consumers with the chews should toss them, take them back to the store of purchase for a refund or return them directly to United Pet Group. To arrange for a refund from the company, call 855-215-4962 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Eastern time.
According to United Pet Group’s recall notice, rawhide chew plants in Mexico, Colombia and a Brazilian supplier used an ammonium compound as a processing aid that’s approved for cleaning food processing equipment but hasn’t been approved in this country for use in making dog rawhide chews.
“United Pet Group received very limited reports of pet illness based on the volume of possibly affected rawhide chew products manufactured and distributed,” the notice claims. “The primary complaint received from consumers was that the affected product had an unpleasant odor. Diarrhea and vomiting were also reported.”
The notice admits “exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause the following symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite, and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting. These symptoms may require treatment by a veterinarian depending on severity.”
