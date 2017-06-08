More Videos

  • Dramatic video shows shootout, wounded officer in Maryland

    Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries Courtesy of the Baltimore County State's Attorney

Gunman killed, police officer wounded during shootout in Maryland

By CLARENCE WILLIAMS, The Washington Post

June 08, 2017 11:30 AM

DUNDALK, Md.

An armed robbery suspect was killed and a police officer and bystander were wounded Wednesday after a gun battle that began aboard a Maryland Transit Authority bus and spilled onto a suburban Maryland street, Baltimore County officials said.

Officers were initially called about 3 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery in progress along Dundalk Avenue and Avon Beach Road in Dundalk, according to a police statement. Police said arriving officers received information that a male gunman had robbed two people at gunpoint and fled on an MTA bus.

Officers stopped the bus near the Logan Village Shopping Center, about seven blocks away. The gunman then fired several times from the bus as officers approached and police returned fire, authorities said.

Warning: Graphic language in this video:

The suspect ran from the bus and continued to fire at police but later collapsed after being shot at least once, police said. The man, who police did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A video posted to Facebook appears to show the suspect shooting at police from both the front and rear doors of the bus and officers returning fire from behind their cruisers. The video could not be immediately verified by police.

A message to the person who posted the video was not immediately returned.

The wounded officer, who was only identified as female, was listed in serious condition Wednesday evening, police said. The wounded civilian, also a woman, was said to have suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said they have body-camera footage from the officers involved as well as video from the bus surveillance cameras.

