Gunman killed, police officer wounded during shootout in Maryland

Dramatic video shows shootout, wounded officer in Maryland Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries Courtesy of the Baltimore County State's Attorney

