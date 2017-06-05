3-year-old in a police uniform had no luck selling lemonade. Then the cops showed up

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Three-year-old Hannah Pasley of Kansas City, North, dreams of becoming a police officer when she grows up. Hannah sold lemonade over the weekend to earn money to buy herself a police uniform - and succeeded. After officers from various law enforcement agencies heard about Hannah, dozens surprised her and her family by stopping by to buy lemonade and meet her Saturday. Police video and photos by Ashly Rooks and Sierra Moore. Jill Toyoshiba and Robert Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

