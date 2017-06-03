Teen declined $20 to come to his hotel room. So he returned with his pit bull, cops say

A North Carolina man was arrested Wednesday after police say he drunkenly made a pass at a Marathon hotel clerk and then threatened to unleash his dog on her when she turned him down.
According to the arrest report, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Corry responded to a “hysterical and shaking” 19-year-old front-desk employee at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites near mile marker 54 oceanside at 4:20 a.m.
Minutes prior, the woman, Osmin Lindsay, had locked herself in in the manager’s office after hotel guest Robert Meadows, 35, offered her $20 to come back to his room, according to the report. Lindsay told Corry the man was angry that his offers were declined and said he was going to his room to get his pit bull to attack her, Corry wrote.
“He then advised that he was in the military and has killed before as he retreated to his room” Corry wrote, adding Lindsay said Meadows returned a few minutes later with his white pit bull and it jumped onto the front desk with its front paws.
Lindsay ran into the office, locked the door and called 911, after which Meadows began pounding on the office door, according to the report. She told Meadows she had called police, so he left and went to his room, where Corry wrote he found the drunk man in the hallway unable to explain what happened.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said Meadows was charged with assault and booked into the Marathon jail. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday. Meadows is from Spring Lake, adjacent to Fort Bragg, according to Monroe County arrest records.
SPCA Executive Director Tammy Fox said the pit bull and another mixed breed dog were seized and brought to the Marathon shelter.
