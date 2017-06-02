Two kids at a kindergarten graduation fought. Then one dad was shot and killed, police say

A dispute over two children’s rough play ended in tragedy after one father allegedly pulled a gun on another and fatally shot him in the head, according to local media reports.
According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred Wednesday evening in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania. At that time, Devon Brown and his wife, Antionette Nimmons, were hosting a kindergarten graduation party for their 6-year-old son, according to WNEP.
At the party, Brown’s child and another 6-year-old apparently began to fight after Brown’s son punched the other child and gave him a black eye, according to police records obtained by the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. Nimmons, however, told WNEP that the boys, who were classmates, were merely playing.
“They both graduated from kindergarten yesterday. His friend is the one who he allegedly gave a black eye to, but he didn't have a black eye. They were just rough playing like boys do,” Nimmons said.
But the altercation eventually drew in the adults at the party, including the other child’s father, Tremaine Jamison. According to WBRE, Jamison and his girlfriend confronted Brown, who asked to speak to him outside, Nimmons said.
“So (Brown) stepped outside to speak to his father, like I'm a father, you're a father. Like, we can speak about this. We're both adults but apparently they wanted something more out of it,” Nimmons said.
According to police records cited by multiple media outlets, Jamison pulled a pocket knife on Brown, who went back inside and emerged with a larger knife, chasing Jamison off. However, police say Jamison later returned with a gun and shot Brown once in the head, according to the Times Leader.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, while adults and children were present, yelling and appearing distraught, per the Times Leader.
“He got killed over kids playing,” one woman could be heard screaming repeatedly, per the Times Leader.
Jamison fled the scene and is wanted on a murder charge, per WBRE. He is reportedly from New York City.
Brown’s family and neighbors, meanwhile, are struggling to understand how such a dispute could turn deadly near children.
“It's very sad. It's very sad that this stuff goes on right where your children play,” Sally Murphy, a neighbor, told WBRE.
Comments