Flying over the summer? TSA may now go through your food, books and magazines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Transportation Security Administration officers kept a lot of dangerous and wacky items off of commercial aircraft in 2016. TSA shares some of them here. TSA YouTube

Transportation Security Administration officers kept a lot of dangerous and wacky items off of commercial aircraft in 2016. TSA shares some of them here. TSA YouTube