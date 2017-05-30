Anchor Scott Pelley out at ‘CBS Evening News,’ according to multiple reports

Scott Pelley will no longer anchor “CBS Evening News,” according to multiple reports Tuesday evening.
Pelley, 53, became the anchor in 2011, replacing Katie Couric.
His departure was fired reported by The New York Post, which reported that Pelley will retain his role on “60 Minutes.” Politico and CNN confirmed the reporting.
No replacement has been reported. Politico reported that Pelley will have an opportunity to anchor and say farewell to viewers.
“CBS Evening News” has trailed its competition on NBC and CBS for years and posted significant viewership declines in the most recent sweeps period, according to AdWeek.
.@CBSEveningNews anchors 1948-2017: Douglas Edwards, Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather (w/Connie Chung), Bob Schieffer, Katie Couric, Scott Pelley https://t.co/l0Ww1uMfnA— Robert Feder (@RobertFeder) May 31, 2017
