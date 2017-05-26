‘We will not quit or operate in fear’: Grande writes letter to fans after bombing

American pop singer Ariana Grande released a letter to fans Friday, four days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more at her concert in Manchester, England.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better,” Grande wrote in the letter posted to her Twitter account. Grande has more than 46.2 million followers on Twitter. “However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

Grande wrote that she plans to return to Manchester for a benefit concert “in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. ... I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

On Friday, Grande also posted a link to a crowd-funding website that is raising money for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

“We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win,” Grande wrote in the letter.

Grande, 23, canceled several stops on her “Dangerous Woman” tour after the bombing, but is expected to continue the tour in June. All dates before her June 7 concert in Paris have been removed from the tour website.

“Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy,” she wrote. “So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”

Grande signed the letter “Ari.”

It was the singer’s second tweet since the bombing. She posted a short note several hours after the bombing.

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words,” she wrote.