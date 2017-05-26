Teen tears up as his special ed teacher surprises him with a graduation cap and gown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 1:08 USM survives CUSA elimination game against Louisiana Tech 1:16 Four killed in Jackson County wreck 0:25 Ocean Springs gradates cross the stage 0:37 Matt McDonnell tells the Lions Club his plans for life after politics 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 1:08 My Life With Willie 1:13 New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her. Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful

