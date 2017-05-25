How would you use an abandoned Walmart or Kmart? Here are some surprising ideas

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:22 Someone dumped thousands of sensitive documents onto the Bay bridge 1:19 Vancleave graduates have plenty to sing about 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 1:13 New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:16 Four killed in Jackson County wreck 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them? 2:04 USM coach Scott Berry talks about UTSA loss 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Developers in Charlotte are transforming several former big-box stores into new uses, such as this call center in a former Super Kmart. elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

Developers in Charlotte are transforming several former big-box stores into new uses, such as this call center in a former Super Kmart. elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com